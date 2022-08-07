Republicans Threaten to Raise Hell if Dems Pass Inflation Reduction Act

Republicans are fuming over the potential passing of Democrats healthcare, tax, and climate spending bill as the voting goes into Sunday.

Predicting that the Inflation Reduction Act will actually make the economy worse , Republicans are taking aim at the massive spending bill they claim will put money back into American’s pockets.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wanted that the bill “will kill American jobs and hammer our manufacturing sector” and “have no meaningful impact on global temperatures whatsoever.”

Meanwhile Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) predicts the vote-a-rama will be like “hell.”

He continued to slam Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz) for supporting the hefty bill which will hurt the U.S. economy.

“They deserve this. As much as I admire Joe Manchin and Sinema for standing up to the radical left at times, they’re empowering legislation that will make the average person’s life more difficult,” Graham said.

Manchin and Sinema did not initially support the original bill, however did agree on a scaled back version.

Meanwhile, former President Trump vowed to go to West Virginia to campaign against Manchin if the Inflation Reduction Act passes, despite Manchin not being up for re-election until 2024.

“[Manchin] sold West Virginia out… if this deal passes, they will both lose their next election,” Trump said.

“And guess what, they're voting on it now,” Trump said, adding “So maybe the speech can stop them because when Manchin hears me say he’s gonna lose and I’ll go down to West Virginia and campaign against him.”

In the coming days, Republicans have been formulating ways to get back at the Democrats if they pass the bill, threatening to use anything they can as ammunition ahead of the campaign season.