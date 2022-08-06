Sen. Ted Cruz: 'I'm No Fan of Pelosi'

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) seems to be contemplating on another White House run, but says his decision will be based on what former President Trump decides to do.

Cruz was the Republican runner-up to Trump in 2016, repeatedly telling news organizations that “when I ran in ’16, it was the most fun I’ve had in my life.”

During his Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) speech, Cruz told the crowd that he is committed to fighting to save the U.S. with “every breath in my body. It is what I believe in.”

However he stressed that at the moment, his focus is on 2022 spending his every waking moment on the campaign trail to take back the House and the Senate.

When asked if he thought Trump running for re-election in 2024 would be damaging to the Republican Party, Cruz said that the former president is going to do what he wants to do.

“[Trump is] going to decide what he wants to do, and frankly, he's going to decide on his own timeframe. He's not going to listen to me. He's not going to listen to anyone else. He's going to decide when he damn well wants to, and the rest of the world will react accordingly,” Cruz said.

Additionally, Cruz criticized President Joe Biden and the White House, claiming that they are both making the world less safe.

He called the Biden administration “cheese eating surrender monkeys” for not standing up to China when a former editor for its state media called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane to be shot down during her visit to Taiwan.

“The White House press secretary was asked what does the White House think about this and, I kid you, not their answer was: We have no position on that… Like what the hell is wrong with you?,” Cruz told the crowd, adding “I’m no fan of Pelosi.”