Bill Maher Hits Back at Gov. Newsom: 'I Felt Freer in Florida'

“Real Time” host Bill Maher took aim at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif) recent ad attacking Florida and comparing its so-called freedoms to the sunshine state’s.

In Newsom’s ad, he pointed out so-called threats to freedom posed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), and urged people to move to California so they can live a “freer” life.

However Maher pushed back at Newsom, disagreeing with his claims.

The HBO show host said that at times he hasn’t always felt free in California while he has “felt freer in Florida.”

“I feel like Florida and California crystalize the two sides of America. And man, it’s so interesting, Republicans, freedom was always their brand. But now, abortion rights, taking away of freedom, it’s kind of a new ball game with that,” Maher began saying.

Maher pointed out how Newsom dictates the lives of people in California, referring to the Wuhan Coronavirus vaccine mandates which cost many residents to lose their jobs.

“I do not want to be dictated to… I must insist they don’t insist how I handle my health,” Maher argued.

Maher’s guest on the show, Matt Taibbi author of TK News on Substack, chimed in saying “I don’t think either party has a stranglehold on freedom.”

However he did agree that Democrats are “really, really weak” on freedom of speech.

“There are a lot of people who associate Democrats with being taken off the internet,” Taibbi said, adding “It’s the complete opposite of what I remember liberalism being about.”

Maher then turned his focus on Democrats being so offended and butt-hurt over every little thing.

“Democrats have lost their sense of humor,” Maher said, referring to comedian Dave Chapelle’s standup.

“Dave Chapelle getting kicked out pissed me off. Then people say cancel culture isn’t a real thing?”