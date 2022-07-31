Manchin Refuses to Say Whether He Hopes Dems Retain Control of Congress

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) stayed silent when asked if he hopes Democrats remain control of Congress following the 2022 midterms elections.

During an interview on NBC’s Chuck Todd’s “Meet the Press,” Manchin sidestepped Todd’s questions about his own party.

“I think the Democrats have great candidates that are running. They’re good people I’ve worked with. And I have a tremendous amount of respect and friendship with my Republican colleagues,” Manchin said.

He instead touted his ability to be able to work with both Republicans and Democrats.

“I'm not making those choices or decisions on that. I'm going to work with whatever I have. I've always said that. I think the Democrats have great candidates that are running. They're good people I've worked with. And I have a tremendous amount of respect and friendship with my Republican colleagues. So I can work on either side very easily,” Manchin told the NBC host.

Manchin is often criticized by his party for playing both sides of the field, which he calls “partisan gamesmanship,” arguing that he does “not play politics.”

“I don’t like it that way. That’s not who I am,” Manchin said, adding that he will work with whoever wins the election in November.

“Whatever the voters choose. I can't decide what's going to happen in Kansas or California or Texas," Manchin added. "I respect the state for the people they send, and I give it my best to work with them, to do the best for my country. I don't play the politics that way,” he said.