Virginia AG Sues Biden for Pushing Transgender Ideology on Children

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is accusing the Biden administration of using children to win more votes at the ballot box.

Miyares filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s Department of Agriculture, which is threatening to take away funding for school lunches if schools refuse to adhere to the left’s radical transgender agenda.

“They're essentially saying, 'We are requiring you to have biological males in women's sports, we are requiring you to allow biological males to use women's bathrooms, female bathrooms, and if you don't, we're going to withhold nutrition assistance for needy children,’" Miyares said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

The lawsuit states that what Biden is doing is unlawful because is fails to to follow the Administrative Procedure Act, which delineates how executive branch agencies must issue new regulations.

The attorney general attacked the White House for using children to push their far-left ideology, citing it as “Exhibit A of federal overreach.”

“What you've had is the Biden administration decided to use our kids in kind of a political fight,” Miyares said, adding “They've essentially decided that these are school districts that get federal aid for reduced lunches for needy kids. Kids that come from an impoverished background and said unless that school district allows biological males to play female sports, or have essentially allowed biological males to use female bathrooms, they can't get this aid from the federal government. I don't think that's proper.”

Miyares joined 22 Republican states in suing the Biden administration, saying that Democrats have “reached a new level of shamelessness.”