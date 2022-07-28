'The View,' Including Whoopi Apologizes for Neo-Nazi Comments Regarding Conservative Group

Hell must have frozen over.

The liberal ladies of "The View" apologized, yes, you read that right, apologized for comments they made toward a conservative group.

Co-host Sara Haines issued an apology to Turning Point USA (TPUSA) after the conservative group called on the show to "retract the defamatory statements" or face legal action.

However, their apology couldn't have been more insincere.

"Anything we said that may have been unclear" is how the women started their apology for saying a neo-Nazi group protested outside the group's Student Action Summit.

"On Monday, we talked about the fact there were openly neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the Florida Student Action Summit of the Turning Point USA group," Haines said, adding, "We want to make clear these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA. A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group 100% condemns those ideologies and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the neo-Nazis from the area, but could not because they were on public property."

Following Haines' remarks, a Turning Point USA spokesperson said that co-host Whoopi Goldberg was actually the one who made the comments. Therefore, she should be the one to apologize.

With a smug look on her face, she did.

"In Monday's conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside, and I don't like it when people make assumptions about me…and it's not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So, my bad, I'm sorry," Goldberg said during Thursday's episode.

TPUSA made a Twitter thread outlining its version of events that day.