Big Tech is Coming After Conservatives and Christians

Big tech has meddled in American’s devices to sway their minds for quite some time now, but it has only become more apparent ever since Democrats took over the White House.

The Media Research Center found that “secondhand censorship” is allowing big tech to shield Americans, conservatives in particular, away from content that would other wise come across on all social media platforms.

According to the study, the term “secondhand censorship” is the number of times that users on social media had information kept from them by big tech.

The organization’s Free Speech America CensorTrack database, revealed that the seven major big tech platforms— Twitter, Facebook, Spotify, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn— censored information a shocking 144,301,713 times just during the first quarter of 2022.

According to Brent Bozell, the founder of the Media Research Center, the group “calculated the secondhand censorship effect by adding the number of followers each account had at the time of each censorship case recorded during the quarter.”

Brian Bradley and Gabriela Pariseau of Free Speech America, said this number was only a fraction of the amount time secondhand censorship actually takes place.

“The secondhand censorship effect for the first quarter of 2022 includes only the censorship cases we found or were informed about. Because of this, it represents a mere fraction of the total scale of secondhand censorship taking place," Bradley and Pariseau said, adding “Big Tech’s lack of transparency means that an incalculable amount of censorship – beyond what is shown in this report – takes place every day.”

Bozell warned conservatives and Christians that big tech targets them the most.

“Social media is the communications vehicle of the future whether we like it or not. The censorship of conservatives and Christians, and most especially conservative Christians, by big tech is a huge problem,” Bozell said.

He continued to do that math. Bozell said that they took just 172 cases of confirmed, verified censorship and then looked at how many times that information was being withheld from people, which concluded that 140 million times information didn’t reach Americans because of 172 acts of censorship.

Bozell blamed the left for the major censorship problem, claiming that it is a partisan issue.

“When was the last time you heard a liberal complain about being censored? It just doesn’t happen. But conservatives across the spectrum are now being censored,” Bozell said.