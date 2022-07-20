Woke

Disney Cast Members Get 'Woke' Makeover

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jul 20, 2022 7:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Disney Cast Members Get 'Woke' Makeover

Source: John Raoux/AP Photo

If you thought Disney couldn’t get anymore woke, think again. 

In yet another attempt to being more “inclusive,” Disney announced it is ditching the term “fairy godmothers” for a gender- neutral title at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. 

The cast members will now be called Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices" — instead of "Fairy Godmothers in Training.” 

“This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” according to Disney’s blog “Streaming the Magic.” 

The title change which has already been updated on the woke corporation’s website, is part of a “tweak” from Disney in an effort to bow down to the left’s radical transgender agenda. 

Critics were quick to lash out at Disney saying the title robs the parks of its “magic.”

One person said it is a “mental illness,” while another said it’s “absurd.” 

A father commented on Disney’s Twitter post saying, “having a daughter who did the Bibbity Boppity Boutique where this is being implemented just further cements my thoughts that I can't take my kids there anymore. They've gone full woke."

The corporation’s wokeness began last summer when it started to remove the phrases "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" from its parks, and replacing it with “Good Evening, Dreamers of all ages.” 

Additionally, two T-shirts featuring a “Trader Sam’s Grotto” logo a popular tiki bar at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, were pulled from the shelves at a boutique in the park, claiming that it caused “cultural sensitivity.”

Disney’s wokeness began to surface when Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) passed his “Parental Rights in Education” bill, igniting a fire in the corporation to be the most woke place on Earth, rather than the most happy. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Stephan Cannon Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in David Dorn’s Death
Sarah Arnold
Biden Berates a Democrat Controlled Congress While Vowing New Executive Orders
Katie Pavlich
Sen. Cruz Finds Child-Sized Wristbands At Border, Blames Biden For Enabling the Cartel
Sarah Arnold

Imagine If Donald Trump Made a Cancer Gaffe Like Biden
Matt Vespa

‘Mathematically Challenged’: Liberal Writer Torches Dems’ Play for Suburban Voters
Matt Vespa
Poll: Joe Biden Underwater in Stunning Amount of States
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular