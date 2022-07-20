Disney Cast Members Get 'Woke' Makeover

If you thought Disney couldn’t get anymore woke, think again.

In yet another attempt to being more “inclusive,” Disney announced it is ditching the term “fairy godmothers” for a gender- neutral title at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

The cast members will now be called Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices" — instead of "Fairy Godmothers in Training.”

“This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” according to Disney’s blog “Streaming the Magic.”

The title change which has already been updated on the woke corporation’s website, is part of a “tweak” from Disney in an effort to bow down to the left’s radical transgender agenda.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cast Members Get Gender Neutral Title, New Look at MagicBand+, Disneyland Paris Cuts Holes in Hoses to Combat Extreme Heat & More: Daily Recap (7/19/22)https://t.co/YD5EO5pXXr — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 20, 2022

Critics were quick to lash out at Disney saying the title robs the parks of its “magic.”

One person said it is a “mental illness,” while another said it’s “absurd.”

A father commented on Disney’s Twitter post saying, “having a daughter who did the Bibbity Boppity Boutique where this is being implemented just further cements my thoughts that I can't take my kids there anymore. They've gone full woke."

The corporation’s wokeness began last summer when it started to remove the phrases "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" from its parks, and replacing it with “Good Evening, Dreamers of all ages.”

Additionally, two T-shirts featuring a “Trader Sam’s Grotto” logo a popular tiki bar at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, were pulled from the shelves at a boutique in the park, claiming that it caused “cultural sensitivity.”

Disney’s wokeness began to surface when Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) passed his “Parental Rights in Education” bill, igniting a fire in the corporation to be the most woke place on Earth, rather than the most happy.