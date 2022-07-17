Left-Wing Media Outlets Can't Deny That Voters Approve of DeSantis' Education Message

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has fought tooth and nail to put students first and protect parent’s rights, despite the left using all their force to tear him down.

However, a new teachers union poll proves that DeSantis’ agenda is stronger than Democrat’s agenda.

The American Federation of Teachers found that battleground state voters highly approve of DeSantis’ education policies.

56 percent of voters in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin said they were “much more likely or somewhat more likely to vote for candidates who believe public schools should focus less on teaching students about race and racism and more on core academic subjects.”

They also believe parents should have more say over what their children learn in school.

“We have drawn a very clear line in the sand that says our school system is for educating kids not indoctrinating kids,” DeSantis said during a speech, adding “We’ve also drawn a clear line to say parents have a fundamental role in the education of their kids.”

DeSantis’ Education Agenda is a “a student-first, parent-centered initiative focused on setting Florida’s children up for success, ensuring parental rights in education, and combatting the woke agenda from infiltrating public schools.”

He has received countless applauses for standing up against the woke mob and refusing to abide by their radical agenda, which exposes young children to inappropriate material.

“Educate, don’t indoctrinate, guarantee the right of parents to curriculum transparency, ensure parental rights in education and keep woke gender ideology out of schools and keep schools open and reject lockdowns” is just some of what the Florida governor stands by.

It’s hard to ignore the fact that DeSantis’ education message is winning against the left. In a turn of events, even liberal media outlets are acknowledging it.

Admitting that DeSantis “has been smart about where to draw the line,” NBC News couldn’t deny the fact that voters are increasingly in favor of DeSantis’ education policies.

In a statement, DeSantis’ press secretary, Delanie Bomar said “It’s sad to see Democrats and teachers' unions needed a poll to know what is best for children. You know you’re doing the right thing when even liberal outlets like NBC recognize Governor DeSantis is doing right by the parents and students of Florida.”