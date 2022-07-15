Sad New Details Emerge on Ivana Trump's Death

As the shock of Former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump begins to reside, new details of her death begin to emerge.

According to Fox News, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call at Trump’s home, where they found the 73 year old unconscious on the floor "in close proximity" to the bottom of the staircase in her apartment.

“On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 1240 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a aided individual at 10 East 64 Street , within the confines of the 19 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a 73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

Although the New York Fire Department said Trump was in a state of cardiac arrest, a medical examiner will do a full autopsy to determine the final cause of her death.

The NYPD spokesperson said there is no criminality suspected and police are staging outside her Upper East Side home for security purposes.

According to law enforcement, a doorman at Trump’s apartment building called the police to ask if he could do a wellness check because he reportedly hadn’t seen her in awhile.

When police officers finally arrived to her residence, they opened the door and found Trump at the bottom of the stairs, however it is unclear whether she collapsed there or fell down the stairs.

The Trump family released a statement following the news of her death to remember the "incredible woman."