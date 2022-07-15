Who Do Americans Trust More When It Comes to Education? Here's What NBC Found Out.

When it comes to education, Republicans have been more proactive in protecting children from the left's woke agenda, while Democrats love to expose them to everything from transgenderism to woke sexual content and drag queens.

A survey obtained by NBC News found that 39 percent more voters trust Republicans over Democrats on issues relating to education in seven battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The poll found that "making sure students have strong fundamental skills in reading, math, and science" and "teaching practical life skills, like how to balance a checkbook and deal with money" was among the top issues people believe are the most important aspect of public schooling.

Other voters said that "having students understand America's history, both the good and the bad," and "developing students' social and emotional skills like self-control and awareness of others" was just as important.

Meanwhile, the same survey found that the teachers' union wants Democrats to fight back against Republicans who consistently so-call "attack" Critical Race Theory.

According to the American Federation of Teachers, Democrats want to be able to teach students about race and gender identity, whereas Republicans are fighting to protect their innocence from such inappropriate material.

Parents are waking up to the consequences of teaching these topics to their kids. States such as Virginia, which served as a battleground for education policy issues, reported that students are failing to meet basic proficiency standards amid Democrats' strong push to teach racial and gender equity in classrooms.