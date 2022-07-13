More Than Half of Voters Say Biden’s Economy Is in a Recession

A majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden has sunk the U.S. into a recession as everyday items such as food, gas and prescriptions have increasingly gone up in prices.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, 65 percent of voters agree that the country is well on its way (if not already there) to rock bottom in terms of the economy, with only 20 percent saying it is not.

Within the past two years, the number has skyrocketed since the same survey was taken in 2020.

Per the new poll, 78 percent of Republicans believe the nation is in a recession, while only 37 percent thought the U.S. was heading towards economic breakdown in March of 2020.

Additionally, 53 percent of Democrat voters said they believe the U.S. is currently in a recession, though that number is down 13 points from the March 2020 survey.

The poll also found that just 34 percent of voters approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, with 66 percent strongly disapproving.

This comes as new inflation numbers were released showing inflation is up 9.1 percent, causing Americans to have to pay more for basic and necessary items.

In the past year, grocery prices went up 12 percent, gas is up 60 percent, electricity is up 14 percent and rent is up 5.8 percent.

The poll suggests that both Republicans and Democrats are frustrated with Biden's polices which have caused retirement savings and paychecks to be destroyed.