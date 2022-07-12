DeSantis Endorsed As Most Pro-Family Gov. in America

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is on the side of family, children, truth and fairness, and that became apparent during the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic when the left has repeatedly tried to break up the American family through its woke agenda.

However, they won’t win this side of the fight in Florida while DeSantis is in power, who has fought against the left to keep the narrative of how important family is in his state.

SBA Pro-Life American Candidate Fund announced its endorsement for DeSantis for re-election, claiming that he is the “most pro-family” governor in America.

“Were proud to endorse Governor Ron DeSantis, a fearless advocate for the unborn and their mothers and for the will of Floridians,” the SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

This comes after the pro-abortion mob went mad after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. In response, DeSantis promised to “expand pro-life protections.”

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed a legislation that protected the life of an unborn baby after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“These are unborn babies that have heartbeats, they can feel pain, they can suck their thumb,” DeSantis said in a statement, defending his stance against pro-abortion advocates.

“Gov. DeSantis is right: science shows unborn children are human like us and feel excruciating pain in brutal late abortions,” Dannenfelser said, adding that lives are being saved.

With more than $86 million going towards pregnancy support as well as his recent signing of the “Parental Rights in Education” law, which grants full transparency for parents to know and have a say in what their children are being taught in school, Florida has quickly become a family-focused state under the leadership of DeSantis.

DeSantis has been applauded by pro-life advocates for standing up and committing to protect the lives of babies and making Florida a family-first state.