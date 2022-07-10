Biden Admin Is Funding a Clinic That Distributes Crack Pipes

Despite what the Democrats want you to believe, the Biden administration really did fund the distribution of crack pipes.

According to a report from the Daily Caller, a “harm reduction” clinic that received grant funding from President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is handing out crack pipes in New York City.

OnPointNYC, part of the New York Harm Reduction Educators, received almost $400,000 from the HHS in May from the Biden admin to basically supply addicts with a smoking kit that includes a crack pipe, condoms and lubricant.

Two reporters from the Daily Caller witnessed first hand individuals smoking and injecting various substances after going to the facility, filling out basic information and being directed to a back room so users can “safely” use the drugs.

The reporters pointed out that one of the facilities is located directly next to a school where children are at all day long.

The White House deliberately lied about not supplying crack pipes to addicts after the HHS noted back in May that “no federal funding is used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to purchase pipes in safer smoking kits.”

When the Free Beacon first reported that the Biden admin was set to distribute crack pipes, the White House was quick to denounce the story calling it “misinformation,” however the smoking kits obtained by the Daily Caller prove otherwise.

This comes a month after The House Appropriations Committee voted unanimously to include a provision in the HHS budget that prevents the agency from funding the drug paraphernalia, “none of the funds made available by this Act should be used to purchase, procure, or distribute pipes or similar cylinder objects for smoking or inhaling any controlled substance in schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.