Republican Uses AR-15 to Confront 'Angry Democrats in KKK Hoods' in Campaign Ad

A Republican running for Congress in Arizona ripped Democrats a new one during a campaign ad.

Jerone Davison released a new political campaign ad aimed to confront "angry Democrats" while holding an AR-15.

The video shows Davison sitting at his kitchen table with an American flag mug looking out his window as members of the Klu Klux Klan (KKK), dawning white robes with donkeys printed on the front and armed with weapons such as pitchforks, approach his home.

In the ad posted to Twitter with the caption "Make Rifles Great Again," Davison blasted Democrats who say AR-15s aren't needed.

"Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense. That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds. But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic. And all 30 rounds," the Republican candidate said.

Davison then walks out of the house, stopping the KKK before they can go any further. They throw their hands up to surrender before running away. Before the video ends, a white hood can be seen floating in a pool of water, leaving Davison in peace with his American-themed mug, black shades and rifle.

On his campaign website, Davison details his story of growing up and how the American dream can be achieved.

"You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children, this, the last best hope for man on Earth. Or we'll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness," Davison wrote.