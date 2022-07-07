Casey DeSantis Calls Out Biden for Ignoring Real Reason for Covid Learning Loss: 'Democrat Lockdowns'

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis (R-Fla) called out the Biden administration for ignoring the “real reason” there is a huge learning loss among students.

The reason? “Democrat lockdowns.”

DeSantis said the left’s authoritarian Wuhan Coronavirus rules is why American students are severely behind in school from where they should be.

On Wednesday, the first lady took to Twitter to blast the ugly truth of Democrats.

“The latest “report” from the Biden administration ignores the real reason for catastrophic learning loss: Democrat lockdowns,” DeSantis tweeted, while touting her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla) work protecting kids.

“While other states were locking people down, in Florida [Gov. Ron DeSantis] lifted people up- Kids were in school, in person,” she tweeted.

The latest “report” from the Biden administration ignores the real reason for catastrophic learning loss: Democrat lockdowns.



While other states were locking people down, in Florida @RonDeSantisFL lifted people up - Kids were in school, in person.https://t.co/kjazMtanHF — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 6, 2022

DeSantis’ tweet comes a day after the Biden administration said it would take up to at least 250,000 tutors and mentors to make up for pandemic’s learning loss.

In a statement, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said they are prepared to try and tackle the loss students have endured.

“Together, we can help all children make up for unfinished learning, recover from the pandemic, and prepare for future success – both inside and outside the classroom,” Cardona said.

A press release announced that the Biden-Harris Administration would launch a series of actions to support students' academic recovery, ensuring the “recovery efforts are meeting student, parent, and family needs. These actions will help meet President Biden’s call for more schools to invest in strategies to accelerate academic recovery using American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds and to galvanize more Americans to serve their communities by becoming tutors and mentors to help address the impact of missed instruction on our nation’s students.”