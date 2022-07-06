Wash. School Board Director Wants to Expose 'Sexual Pleasure’ to 9-Year-Olds

A disturbing thing is happening in Washington, and frankly in other parts of the U.S. as well, where children are being exposed to explicit sexual material by their teachers.

A Washington State school board director is causing massive waves after saying she will teach sexual education classes to students as young as nine years old at a local sex shop called "WinkWink."

Jenn Mason, the owner of WinkWink and school board director for the Bellingham School District, said that topics will include "sexual anatomy for pleasure" and "safer sex practices for all kinds of sexual activities."

Other shocking topics the teacher will focus on are: "What is sex?," "Kinds of solo and partnered sexual activities," "Sexual anatomy for pleasure and reproduction," "Gender and sexual identities" and "Safer sex practices for all kinds of sexual activities."

"The class for 9- to 12-year-olds is an introduction to topics related to relationships, puberty, bodies, and sexuality. We focus on what makes healthy vs. unhealthy friendships and romantic relationships, the science of how puberty works, consent and personal boundaries, defining 'sex,' and discussing why people may or may not choose to engage in sexual activities," Mason told KTTH radio host Jason Rantz.

According to Mason, there will be four, three-hour sex education classes held at the sex shop, as part of an event called "Uncringe Academy," which is described as "honest, supportive, and inclusive sex-ed classes to help young people of all genders and sexual identities understand this important part of their life."

As the woke liberal she is, Mason described sex as something with no set definition, saying that one person's definition of sex can vary from another's.

"While some people think of sex as only being when a penis goes in a vagina, 'sex' can really be any activity that a person does with themselves or others to become aroused…there's no such thing as 'real' sex, and it's OK if your definition of sex is different from someone else's," Mason said.

Yes, she plans to teach kids this exact idea.

Per WinkWink's website, it is a "woman-owned, identity-inclusive sex shop" that is "sex-positive, body-positive, and gender-affirming."

A certified sex coach, who is also the board director for a school, is more worried about teaching children how to work toward their "intimacy goals” rather than science and math.

Seems completely normal.

Mason made headlines once before when her sex shop held a "Queer Youth Open Mic Night" for children ranging from ages 0 to 18, sparking controversy among the community.