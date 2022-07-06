Poll Finds Americans' Are Losing Hope in U.S. Institutions and the Presidency

The American people are frustrated, done and angry with the way the U.S. is heading, and it's all thanks to President Joe Biden and his woke left team cheering him on.

A new Gallup poll found that the overall confidence in U.S. institutions has sunk to record low levels, with only a mere 27 percent of people saying they have a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in 11 of the 16 major institutions in the country.

This is down three points from the previous 2014 record low, suggesting Americans have been worried about the presidency, the Supreme Court, Congress, small businesses and the military for over 15 years.

There was a 10-point drop in confidence among pollsters from Republicans and Democrats regarding the president, presumably due to Joe Biden's handling of the economy, the southern border, high gas prices and a shocking amount of Democrat-caused crime.

Meanwhile, Congress saw a five-point drop, bringing the nation's confidence level down to a shocking seven percent, and the Supreme Court dropped to a low of 11 percent among Democrats and independents, possibly because of the latest rulings on abortion and strict callings for gun control.

According to the poll's findings, Republicans seemed to lose the most confidence in the nation's institutions, including the president's job. The numbers also prove that Democrats are less than thrilled about how the U.S. is looking following Biden's short time in office.