The Left Refuses to Celebrate July 4 Following Roe v. Wade Overturn

Left-wingers are too distraught over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to celebrate Independence Day this year.

According to an interview conducted by Yahoo News with an anonymous woman, she has decided to skip the celebration of America by "staying home and catching up on chores" because she can no longer get an abortion.

"I want the day to feel as normal as possible when everything around us is absolutely abnormal," she told Yahoo.

The Pennsylvania native said that she refuses to partake in July 4 activities "as a direct result of my rights and bodily autonomy being threatened."

Meanwhile, #Cancel4thofJuly is trending on social media, urging people not to buy gas, attend patriotic festivities or wear red, white, and blue.

MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah also believes Americans should not honor the country this year, tweeting, "How can our nation celebrate 'Independence Day' when the GOP Supreme 'Court' just stripped women of the right to personal freedom?!"

Former Democratic Ohio State Senator Nina Turner tweeted, "Conservatives are going to trample on human rights, then turn around and celebrate Independence Day weekend."

Turner's followers cheered her, saying they also won't celebrate the weekend. One user said that she and her daughter will not participate in Independence Day because she thinks the U.S. is treating them like "second class citizens."