Over Half of Americans Don't Want Biden to Run for Re-Election

President Joe Biden’s approval rating keeps sinking at a record pace, as Americans are frustrated with how he has handled the country since taking office.

In just 18 months, Biden has drove the U.S. into a place where people are having to live paycheck to paycheck, scrounge for money to fill up their gas tanks just to get to work and fear for their lives as crime and his open border policies ravage the nation.

According to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, 71 percent of Americans say they don’t want Biden to run for another presidential term in 2024.

Adding to the issues listed above that Biden has caused, many believe he is simply just too old to run the country for another four years.

Frankly, Americans are getting tired of seeing the president of the United States fumble over his words and forgetting where he is.

Even Democrats can’t hide this fact.

As I previously wrote in an article, Democrat Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) admitted that “the whole system of government is being run by a geriatric oligarchy.”

Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll survey said that even if Biden does want to run again, “voters say ‘no’ to the idea of a second term, panning the job he is doing as president. Only 30 percent of Democrats would even vote for him in a Democratic presidential primary.”

On the contrary, 61 percent of voters believe President Trump should also not run again, with 39 percent of people wanting him to back in the White House.

The poll also found that 33 percent of respondents said that Trump would further contribute to dividing the country, with 53 percent of Republicans and 64 percent of Democrats say they would consider voting for a moderate independent candidate if it came down to their choices being Trump and Biden.