S.C. Democrat: 'The Whole System of Gov't is Being Run by a Geriatric Oligarchy'

President Joe Biden’s old age has been the center of attention as Republicans and even Democrats have come forward questioning whether he has the mental and physical capabilities to run the country.

And judging by his actions and decisions, it’s probably safe to say he does not.

Gubernatorial candidate former Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) expressed his concerns about Biden’s possible re-election run in 2024.

During an interview on CNN’s New Day, Cunningham said he believes Biden, who is coming up on his 80th birthday, is too old to hold the down the Oval Office for another term.

“Yeah, I think we need to have a new generation of leadership emerge,” Cunningham said, adding “The whole system of government is being run by a geriatric oligarchy.”

This comes after the congressman just launched an ad proposing age limits in government.

“This isn’t about, personal about Biden, but he’d be 82 [by the] time of the next election. If he served out a second term, he would be 86 years old. I’m not sure if any of us know any 86-year-olds who should be running the entire country,” Cunningham said.

The Democrat continued to suggest that 72 should be the cut-off age for government positions.

“We draw a line, age 72, South Carolina state law is judges have to retire at age 72. So my question and the point that I’m making, if you’re too old to interpret the law, are you not too old to be making the law?,” he said.

Cunningham was then asked whether 81 year-old House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) should retire, to which he reiterated the idea that the age limit should be 72, adding “I appreciate all his service and what he’s done for our country, and It’s nothing personal. I get along fine with him. But as we look towards the future, we got to be looking to provide new vision.”