Gov. Ducey Signs Law That Sends Millions to Build Border Wall

Just two weeks ago, the crisis at the border broke another historic record under the Biden administration.

A report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows that border patrol agents encountered 239,416 illegal aliens in May, a new record number.

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) has been frustrated for far too long and is taking necessary measures to secure the border.

Earlier this week, Ducey signed a bill into law that will send hundreds of millions of dollars to build a border wall on Arizona's border with Mexico.

The legislation will send $335 million in state cash to "construct and maintain a border fence, purchase or install border security technologies, and to pay associated administrative costs," according to Ducey.

It will be a part of a $564 million border security funding package, the most ever spent by the state.

The governor said the funds will provide critical resources that law enforcement agents need to successfully do their job, adding that he will fight to secure the border until "Washington, D.C., finally acts."

Blaming Biden for the worst border crisis in over 20 years, Ducey said he is committed to protecting his state from Democrats' open border policies that have driven drugs and sex trafficking to enter the U.S.

"I've been outspoken about the impact this crisis has on Arizonans, our communities and migrants… we've taken numerous steps to help resolve the chaos, including deploying the Arizona National Guard, signing legislation to address human smuggling and transporting migrants on a voluntary basis to Washington, D.C. Ultimately," Ducey said, adding, "However, securing our border is the responsibility of the federal government… With this investment, we are giving our law enforcement professionals another critical resource they need to successfully do their jobs. We are standing up for the rule of law, and we are cementing Arizona's commitment to securing our state and our entire nation."