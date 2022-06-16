Biden's Border Crisis Breaks Another Historic Record

The ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico international border continues to worsen. Evidence from U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) recent data release shows that Border Patrol encountered the highest number of illegal immigrants this past May compared to previous months.

Agents working along the southern border encountered 239,416 illegal immigrants, a historic record. To accommodate the staggering number, CBP had to increase the Y-axis on its line graph detailing border encounters. This is the second time this has happened during Joe Biden's presidency.

Out of the over 200,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border, 100,699 of them were removed from the U.S. under Title 42. Over 177,000 people encountered by Border Patrol were first time crossers, a 15 percent jump compared to April.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus insisted the immigration laws of the U.S. are being enforced.

"Current restrictions at the U.S. border have not changed: single adults and families encountered at the Southwest Border will continue to be expelled, where appropriate, under Title 42," said Magnus. "As temperatures start to rise in the summer, human smugglers will continue to exploit vulnerable populations and recklessly endanger the lives of migrants for financial gain. The terrain along the Southwest Border is extreme, the summer heat is severe, and the miles of desert that migrants must hike after crossing the border are unforgiving. Our message to those who would try and gain illegal entry to the United States remains the same – don’t make the dangerous journey only to be sent back."

TX: 4 unaccompanied minors found by Val Verde Co. Sheriff’s Deputies on a private Ranch in the Del Rio Sector. My law enforcement source tells me when officials arrived on scene two men were with the children and ran away…

??



?? via source pic.twitter.com/nL6vjAnKOE — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 6, 2022

CBP also noted unaccompanied children crossing the southern border increased 21 percent, with 14,699 encounters in May compared with 12,180 in April.

Illegal immigrants dying attempting to cross or shortly after entering the U.S. appear to be on the rise as more people are coming to the border. One Border Patrol source in the Yuma Sector told Townhall about four deaths in the area within less than a week. They took place shortly after a child drowned in the Colorado River while being brought over.