Republican States Look to Ban Interstate Travel for Abortion

The battle has just begun for states determining how they will handle out-of-staters looking to get an abortion.

Liberal states are taking pride in calling themselves “safe havens” for abortion as red states vow to protect unborn life following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

The 14th amendment gives citizens the right to travel between states, and the Supreme Court’s ruling doesn’t prevent women from going to a state that allows abortions, so as of right now nothing is stopping women from traveling to have the procedure done, but that may change soon.

And for good reason too.

Conservative groups are joining forces with Republican state lawmakers that would ban interstate travel for abortions.

According to the Washington Post, conservative public interest law firm, The Thomas Moore Society, has drafted a model legislation with the help of Republicans that would target anyone seen to be aiding and abetting interstate travel for abortion services.

Peter Breen, vice president and senior counsel for the Thomas More Society said that no one should be entitled to the procedure just because they crossed state lines, adding that it doesn’t mean that that person’s home state doesn’t have a jurisdiction.

21 states have banned or heavily restricted abortions, leaving Democrat run states to welcome women seeking the procedure with open arms.

Following the SCOTUS decision, President Joe Biden threatened states who stand in the way of allowing women to travel to kill their unborn babies.

“If any state or local official high or low tries to interfere with a woman exercising her basic right to travel, I will do everything in my power to fight that deeply unamerican attack,” Biden said.

Republican states are doing everything in their power to protect life, while Democrats are paving the way to make abortions a normal and easy thing to do.