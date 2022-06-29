DeSantis Just Gets More Popular

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) gains attention from both sides of parties causing waves with every comment or speech he makes, resulting in polls showing that DeSantis is a top favorite among voters for a potential 2024 presidential run compared to President Trump.

In fact, DeSantis has even secured votes from celebrities like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and now podcast host Joe Rogan.

Rogan praised DeSantis’ leadership saying he would make for a good president.

“I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president…I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable,” the podcast host said.

During an episode with MMA fighter turned actress Gina Carano, the pair started talking about today’s political climate.

Carano asked Rogan if he was supporting anyone, to which one of the most popular podcaster replied instantaneously his thoughts on DeSantis.

Rogan touted the Florida governors handling of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic saying that DeSantis was “correct” in the decisions he made.

“I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately he was correct,” Rogan said, adding “he was correct when it comes to like deaths, he was correct. And when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies.”

Rogan commented DeSantis for standing up to American’s freedoms.

“You know, he is not perfect, he’s a human being, but what he’s done is stand up for freedoms…there’s some weird gaslighting s–t that went on where people equated freedom and saying the word freedom to like right-wing bigotry and hate is so strange,” Rogan said