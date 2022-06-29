Democrats Continue to Push Their Woke Transgender Agenda

Democrats are pushing to make their woke transgender ideology more normal by protecting their "rights."

According to The Hill, a group of Democrats announced they are proposing to codify federal protections for transgender people.

Dubbed the "Transgender Bill of Rights," the proposal would amend protections for transgender or gay people by codifying the Supreme Court's 2020 Bostock v. Clayton County decision, protecting workers against discrimination.

It would also revise the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to include protection for gender identity, sex characteristics, increase the access to gender-affirming care and ban conversion therapy.

Under the bill, attorney generals would also be appointed to a liaison to oversee the enforcement of civil rights for transgender people to prevent anti-transgender violence.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash) is one of 88 Democrats who introduced the bill, attacking Republicans and the "extremist Supreme Court" for allegedly "trying to diminish transgender people's rights."

"As we witness Republicans and an extremist Supreme Court attack and roll back the fundamental rights of trans people across our country, and as state legislatures across the country target our trans community with hateful, bigoted and transphobic attacks, we are standing up and saying enough is enough," Jayapal said.

Following the SCOTUS's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that the Supreme Court should also consider overturning decisions such as same-sex marriage and contraception, adding fuel to Democrat's already-lit fire.