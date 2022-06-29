Conservative Ad Rips Biden to Shreds for Ruining Americans' Summer

Summer plans are derailing as fast as President Joe Biden has unraveled the country as gas prices are reaching new heights, inflation is soaring and grocery food items exceed what Americans can afford.

A new ad by the conservative group State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) tears into Biden for allegedly ruining Americans' summer.

Part of a campaign called "Tale of Two Americas," the ad compares life in a Republican-led country to what the nation looks like under Democrats, and it's clear lives would be better off after a red wave. The ad captures the reality of what many Americans are facing today: "Worry, instability and lack of freedom."

The ad also points out that Biden promised a "return to normalcy" following President Trump's time in office but claims Americans aren't celebrating summer how they normally would due to Biden's economic policies.

Republican State Leadership Committee President Dee Duncan told the Daily Caller that thanks to Biden's far-left decisions, Americans don't have the money to be able to enjoy the summer they originally would have had, had it not been for the "reckless spending and anti-American energy policies from Washington."

"Thanks to the failed policies of President Biden and his liberal allies in the states, Americans hoping to get back to normal after two straight summers of COVID-19 restrictions have no less worry and uncertainty in their lives right now than they did during the pandemic," Duncan said.

The six-figure ad campaign will target key battleground states, including Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.