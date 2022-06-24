Sen. Cruz Predicts Riots, Violence From The Left After SCOTUS Abortion Decision

Pro-life and pro-abortion activists are reacting to the Supreme Court ruling that has overturned Roe v. Wade.

We await to see if this will spark violence from the Left.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is warning of violent riots similar to the heinous events that took place in the summer of 2020.

During an interview on Fox News, Cruz told host Sean Hannity that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the “left will lose their minds.”

“They’re going to engage in riots, they’re going to engage in violence,” Cruz warned, calling on the Department of Justice to do something.

“We’re going to see a reprise, I fear, of the Black Lives Matter and the Antifa riots where they’re going to try to use political violence to advance their ends, and the Department of Justice needs to step in and stop them,” Cruz predicted.

In a tweet, Cruz said he even expects “Attorney General Merrick Garland to riot alongside them because this DOJ has been so politicized!”

The senator says the Supreme Court will make a decision within the next few days, expecting it to be overturned.

Cruz cautioned the mass destruction that will take place if it is overturned, as pro-abortion advocates have already vandalized and shown up at Justices' homes causing a major disturbance.