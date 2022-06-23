Documentary Captures Pence's Reaction to Pelosi Wanting Him to Invoke 25th Amendment Against Trump

A documentary film crew captured former Vice President Mike Pence the moment he learns that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted to invoke the 25th amendment on President Trump to impeach him.

Obtained by CNN, the film crew, that the house Jan. 6 Select Committee subpoenaed, got Pence on camera reacting to reading a draft House resolution wanting to take Trump out of office, six days after the Capitol Hill protests on Jan. 12, 2021.

According to CNN, as Pence is sitting down awaiting an interview with filmmaker Alex Holder, the former vice president is seen being shown an email by a member of his staff, that allegedly “demands” Pence to remove Trump from office.

The clip then catches Pence saying “yeah, excellent,” while smirking and asking his aid to “tell Zach to print me off a hard copy for the trip home.”

Pence then turns to the camera and begins the interview saying, “I’m always hopeful about America… I always believe that America’s best days are yet to come, and I still believe that.”

On the same evening of the interview, the House passed the resolution calling for “Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power and deem him unfit for office,” according to the liberal network.

However, at the same time Pence sent a letter to Pelosi saying that he would not push for an impeachment of Trump because it would “set a terrible precedent.”

“Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our nation,” Pence’s letter read.

Holder’s documentary titled “Unprecedented,” is a three-part docuseries about the 2020 election. It includes interviews with Trump’s children including Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric Trump as well as the president himself.