Disgusting: NYC Mayor Promotes Drag Shows for Kids

A New York City “child-grooming” program may be coming to your kid’s school soon.

According to the New York Post, New York City has spent over $200,000 worth of tax payer money to fund the group “Drag Queen Story Hour NYC.”

Since 2018, documents show that the group has received a total of $207,000 in taxpayer cash, including $50,000 from New York State through its Council on the Arts, as well as $157,000 from the city’s Departments of Education, Cultural Affairs, Youth and Community Development, and the Department of Transportation.

The highly inappropriate group sends drag queens into schools, without parental consent, and reads kids books in their full drag costume.

This year alone, the group has organized 49 drag programs in 34 elementary, middle and high schools.

According to their website, they claim their events are “powerful,” “glorious,” and “crucial,” to expose children that type of sexualization.

Democrat mayor Eric Adams (D-NY) defended the recent slew of “drag queen” shows hosted for kids, even openly supporting them.

“Drag storytellers, and the libraries and schools that support them, are advancing a love of diversity, personal expression, and literacy that is core to what our city embraces,” Adams tweeted, adding “at a time when out LGBTQ+ communities are under increased attack across this country, we must use out education system to educate. The goal is not only for our children to be academically smart, but also emotionally intelligent.”

Drag storytellers, and the libraries and schools that support them, are advancing a love of diversity, personal expression, and literacy that is core to what our city embraces. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 16, 2022

At a time when our LGBTQ+ communities are under increased attack across this country, we must use our education system to educate. The goal is not only for our children to be academically smart, but also emotionally intelligent. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 16, 2022

On the contrary, Republican Councilwoman Vickie Paladino slammed the mayor’s comments describing it as “child grooming and sexualization.”