DeSantis Blames Biden For Outrageous Gas Prices: Take Responsibility

President Joe Biden has blamed everyone under the sun for the sky high gas prices except his own no-good policies that have driven Americans to cut back on spending.

Since taking office only 18 months ago, fuel prices have nearly doubled under his watch, and people are not letting him live it down.

During a press conference in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FLA) called out Biden and his administration for the disastrous havoc he has caused on the U.S., calling on the president to “take some responsibility.”

He continued to say that Biden is “always trying to blame other people. He’s always trying to create a scapegoat,” claiming that he “facilitated” the mess.

“It’s insulting to the average citizen to listen to some of this drivel coming out of the White House. Because they know people are upset about it. They know they’re responsible for it. So they’re just looking for a boogeyman to try to pin this on,” DeSantis said.

The beloved governor said the nation’s energy crisis would be in better shape if Biden would just do the opposite of what he has already done.

DeSantis criticized the letter Biden sent to seven oil companies begging them to increase their refinery capacity in order to ramp up production, attacking him for his “chutzpah.”

“He’s got a lot of chutzpah to attack energy producers when he campaigned saying he was going to shut down energy production in the United States…he said, we’re not going to let them drill, we’re not going to give leases, we’re not going to do any of that. And so then he comes in, he puts really negative policies to try to kneecap American energy production. And of course, that’s been a huge driver as to why we now have gas higher than we have ever seen it before, in my lifetime in this country,” DeSantis said.

The Florida governor also said Biden needs to lift the “roadblocks” so that America can be energy independent.

“think there have been a series of policy misjudgments. What I would do is I would say if — and he will not do this, but he should admit he was wrong. And he said, you know what, we need to be energy independent. We need to lead the world in production. We need to get rid of all the roadblocks.”

DeSantis admired that Biden had “inherited” a much better situation from President Trump saying “[Biden] needs to reverse course here; I don’t think he will. But at the end of the day, the American people are paying the price.”