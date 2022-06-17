A Food Shortage Might Be America's Next Problem

As Americans faces record soaring gas prices and historic levels of inflation, U.S. farmers are warning a food shortage may be on the horizon as well.

John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association told News Nation during an interview on the network's “On Balance," to brace for the rising cost of food in local grocery stores.

“For so long, we’ve enjoyed lots of food in this country, so we’ve never ever faced a food shortage and I think that’s coming in the coming months…people are going to see the rising cost of food in their local grocery stores in the coming month,” Boyd said.

With diesel prices averring $5.70 a gallon, farmers are having a hard time affording to fuel their tractors, which in return results in farmers deciding to cut back on certain crops to save money.

“Farmers are feeling the pinch from high cost of diesel fuel and fertilizer, truckers are feeling the pinch and you have a certain region in the world that’s not planting crops at this time in Ukraine, so there’s going to be a shortage of wheat and commodities that they’ve been producing there,” Boyd said, blaming the Biden administration for not taking enough action.

Prices at the stores have already increased. Eggs are up over 32 percent within the last year, milk is up almost 16 percent and poultry is up almost 17 percent, with farmers sounding the alarm that it will only get worse.

In March, Biden acknowledged that a food shortage might hit the U.S., saying “it’s going to real.”