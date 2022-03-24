Russia

Biden Warns Americans a Food Shortage is Coming

Mar 24, 2022
Speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden warned Americans a food shortage is coming. Citing the war being waged by Russia and Ukraine, in addition to sanctions imposed by the west, Biden said warnings about fertilizer and wheat scarcity are real.

"We did talk about food shortages. It's going to be real. The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia. It's imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well including European countries and our country as well," Biden said. 

The White House first acknowledged the potential for a food shortage last week. Contrary to what Biden said during his remarks, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said then that the shortage would not have an impact on the United States. 

"While we're not expecting a food shortage here at home, we do anticipate that higher energy, fertilizer, wheat, and corn prices could impact the price of growing and purchasing critical fuel supply, food supplies for countries around the world," Psaki said.  "And early estimates from the World Bank suggest disproportionate impacts on low- and middle-income countries including in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia." 

"Ukraine is a big exporter of fertilizer. So as it relates to even that need in the United States and other parts of the world, that's something that we're continuing to closely assess as well," she continued. 

Farmers and truckers in the United States have been sounding the alarm about the pending crisis.

