Republicans Call on Garland to Investigate Attacks on Pro-Life Org. as Domestic Terrorism

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
Posted: Jun 15, 2022 7:00 PM
Source: J. Scott Applewhite/ AP Photo

Republicans are demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland to hold pro-abortion protesters accountable for attacking and threatening Supreme Court Justices as well as pro-life groups. 

At least 124 House GOP members sent a letter to Garland calling on him to investigate the violent attacks as acts of domestic terrorism, arguing that the Department of Justice “has a clear duty to pursue these recent attacks as instances of domestic terrorism, and it is the responsibility of the National Security Division to protect the United States from threats to our national security by seeking justice through law.”

Co-authored by Reps. Scott Franklin (R-FL), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Mike Johnson (R-LA) the letter says they are concerned how the DOJ’s National Security Division plans to deal with the recent events in the wake of the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade. 

“Since the draft Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked on May 2, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court Justices and pro-life advocates have experienced heightened threats and violence.”

The Republicans cited 18 U.S. Code § 2331, which specify domestic terrorism as any act that “involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws” that “influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion.” 

The letter also listed 11 incidents where pregnancy centers, churches and anti-abortion centers were targeted and vandalized, noting that the words “if abortions aren’t safe, then neither are you” were spray-painted on a building of an attack in Madison, Wisconsin, which resulted in the firebombing and destruction of property. 

Meanwhile, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also sent a letter  to Garland expressing his anger that the DOJ has failed to take stronger measures to protect the Supreme Court Justices and pro-life organizations. 

In his letter, he addresses the dire need of intervention to stop the terrorist groups. "These criminals are not only targeting Supreme Court Justices,” Garland added “as you know, radical pro-abortion activists have targeted pro-life centers, groups, and churches across the United States with arson, vandalism, and threats of violence simply because of their pro-life views.” 

Rubio said the DOJ needs to “protect the integrity of the Court and protect the rights and freedoms of pro-life organizations.”

