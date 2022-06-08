NYT Admits Jan. 6 Hearings Purpose Is to 'To Refocus Voters Attention on Republicans' Role in Attack'

Gone are the days the liberal media tries to subconsciously hide their agenda to sway voters one way, The New York Times is blatantly telling it how it is.

Titled "Jan. 6 Hearings Give Democrats a Chance to Recast Midterm Message,” The New York Times reported that the January 6 primetime hearings is a ploy to purposely “refocus voter’s attention.”

The goal? To “tie Republicans directly to an unprecedented plot to undermine democracy itself.”

As the 2022 midterm elections are just months away, the so-called “news” paper acknowledges that “Democrats plan to use made-for-television moments and a carefully choreographed rollout of revelations over the course of six hearings to remind the public of the magnitude of Mr. Trump’s effort to overturn the election, and to persuade voters that the coming midterm elections are a chance to hold Republicans accountable for it.”

The article notes how American’s are more concerned with Bidenflation, soaring gas prices and the tumultuous economy, causing Democrats to hit the panic button by using the Jan. 6 protests as a net to catch them from the fire they created themselves.

The New York Times view themselves as “truth-seekers” while trying to take down Republicans, calling them “violent extremists” who are “bent on denying, downplaying and obfuscating the truth of what happened in their own messaging operation aimed at discrediting the inquiry.”

Many right-leaning networks are pushing back on the left’s attempt to smear them. Fox News announced it will air a counter-attack on Democrats pushing back on the Jan. 6 committee the same as the hearings are being aired.

In contrary to the liberal paper's attempt to grab back its Democrat voters, an NBC poll revealed 55 percent Americans no longer believe Trump is solely responsible for the event.