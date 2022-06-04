Poll: Black Americans Are Fed Up With Biden

Black voters are bolting away from Joe Biden in herds, and it’s unlikely the president will win them back.

In a new Washington Post-Ipsos poll, only 23 percent of voters “strongly agree” with Biden’s job in office. Although, black Americans typically vote overwhelmingly in favor of Democratic candidates, the poll indicates they are frustrated with the lack of progress the Biden administration has made, despite countless promises of “change.”

The number of voters who think the Biden administration is “sympathetic” towards black Americans’ problems went from 74 percent to 66 percent.

According to the Pew Research Center, black voters carried Biden in the 2020 election, and even was the first Democratic president to win Georgia in 30 years. But many of those voters may think twice about their favor of Biden as the country continues to take a chaotic downward spiral thanks to the left.

The poll also found that only 60 percent of Americans feel as if Biden is keeping his campaign promises, while 60 percent said they were disappointed or angry about Democrats’ failure to pass voting rights legislation.

According to The Hill, Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and activist said she feels as if Biden is doing the “bare minimum in terms of being attentive to the needs and issues facing the Black community.”

Meanwhile, 62 percent of black voters said they would cast a vote this year compared to 85 percent in 2020. Of those voters, a mere 29 percent said they would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris again, with only 43 percent saying they would prefer Biden.