McCormick Concedes PA Senate Primary to Oz

After a close-call election in Pennsylvania's Republican primary, businessman David McCormick finally conceded to his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Although the final results have yet to be announced, McCormick acknowledged he was falling behind saying, “Today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory.”

“You put your trust in us, your faith in us, and it's a friendship that we’ll be blessed to have the rest of our lives. And we came so close. We came so close, by the slimmest of margins, on election night…we spent the last 17 days making sure that every Republican vote was counted in a way that would result in the will of Pennsylvania voters to be fulfilled. Because that's what it's all about. That's what this process is all about.”

McCormick continued to say “it’s not clear to me. With the recount largely complete, I bet we have a nominee. And today, I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory…and I told him what I always said to you: that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy [and] behind his nomination for the Senate.”

Last week, Oz declared presumptive victory in the race that had just 900 votes separating the two. The makes Oz the official GOP nominee to run for the state's open U.S. Senate seat.

Oz, who was endorsed by President Trump, will now face Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November.

Hours prior to McCormick’s announcement, Fetterman revealed he “almost died” in 2017 after suffering from a stroke caused by heart disease.