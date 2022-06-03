DeSantis Calls Out Biden For Trying to 'Make Excuses' for Bad Presidency

“There’s a fella by the name of Brandon that people talk about,” in his own words Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) tore into President Joe Biden for his lack of leadership and the way he has driven the country into the ground.

During the signing of the “Freedom First” budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 at the Villages, Desantis said Biden is trying to “make excuses” for his low approval ratings.

“I see this news report where Biden is so frustrated that his approval ratings are in the toilet. He can’t understand, he’s lashing out at his staff, he’s blaming other people, he’s blaming the media, even though he gets the most sycophantic media coverage that any president has ever gotten, compared to how they treated Trump to how they treat Biden, it’s night and day.”

The wildly popular governor then blamed Biden for the nation’s economic failures that caused historic high gas prices and severe supply chain issues saying he “failed to take leadership and decisive action to alleviate the supply chain crisis.”

Desantis continued to say that Biden would be better off by simply doing nothing when he got into office rather than what he has done so far.

“He’s trying to make excuses and I’m just thinking to myself ‘what has he done since he came into office?’ He immediately waged war against American energy production. You see record gas prices in the United States, well that’s a big reason why, because of his policies. You look at what they did in terms of fiscal and monetary, printing and borrowing trillions and trillions of dollars. What’d you get for that? The most sustained inflation this country has seen in over 40 years.”

Additionally, he lashed out at the puppet of a president for imposing strict Wuhan Coronavirus mandates that caused a “hugely negative impact” on the economy.

As of this week, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found only 42 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s job in office. More than half of voters think Biden has handled the country poorly.