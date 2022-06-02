Things Get Heated at Congressional Hearing Over Gun Rights

Exchanges between Republicans and Democrats got heated during the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on gun control.

During the emergency meeting scheduled in the wake of the deadly Uvalde elementary school shooting, Democrats introduced a “Protecting Our Kids Act" bill, which would not only strip the rights of young adults under the age of 21 of owning semi-automatic rifles, but also require gun owners to store weapons using gun safes and expand the regulation of bump stocks.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) brought out his own personal handgun via zoom during the meeting.

While displaying his gun, which Steube said he carries everyday to protect his home, his family, his kids and his life said, “On Monday, Biden stated a 9mm bullet blows the lung out of a body and ‘so the idea of these high caliber weapons is of, there is simply no rational basis for it in terms of thinking about self protection.’ So you can’t protect yourself with a 9mm, according to Biden, only a .22 round ammunition would be sufficient.”

Steube then pulled out a Sig Sauer P226, which comes with a 21-round magazine, to demonstrate how under the bill proposed by the left, the gun would be banned if Democrats have their way.

“This magazine would be banned under this current bill. It doesn’t fit [because] this gun was made for a 21-round magazine.”

Steube reminded the room that the left wants to take away law-abiding citizen’s rights to purchase a firearm, while listing off facts of how more gun control restrictions do not correlate to being safer.

While pulling out another handgun, this time a Sig Sauer 320, Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) interjected saying, “I hope that is not loaded.”

Steube hit back with a grand response saying, “I’m in my house I can do whatever I want with my guns.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) and Rep. David Cicillin (D-R.I.) failed to see eye to eye when it came to the bill, resulting in the pair shouting over each other.

Bishop began by noting issues the bill proposes.

“So at least two parts of this proposed hodge-podge raise questions about the constitutionality, the ban on the sale of semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to 18-20-year-olds and also the provision about gun storage at home. Heller by the U.S. Supreme Court spoke to that,” adding “There’s a willingness to just ram through this package, and the answer is, ‘we don’t have any patience for you,’ and the voices are raised, the accusations are made, Republicans are complicit. I can tell you this, and let me be clear, you are not going to bully your way into stripping Americans of fundamental rights, you don’t care. You’re cavalier about the leak of the draft opinion from the Supreme Court, because you want to pack the Supreme Court.”

At which point, Cicillin cut in saying Bishop did not answer the question accurately.

“If the gentleman would yield, I’d be happy to answer your question.”

Bishop clapped back by saying “I think I’ve answered the question.”



