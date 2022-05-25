Second Amendment

Democrat Wishes ‘Terminal Cancer’ on Republicans Following Uvalde Shooting

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: May 25, 2022 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Democrat Wishes ‘Terminal Cancer’ on Republicans Following Uvalde Shooting

In the wake of the Uvalde mass elementary school shooting, Democrats were unsurprisingly quick to blame the incident on Republicans. 

Venture capitalist Nick Hanauer raised some red flags when he took to Twitter to express his opinions on the shooting, that frankly no one asked for. 

In some evil, twisted words he asked God to give Republicans “terminal cancer,” and then let them “die in excruciatingly painful deaths and then chuck them into hell for all of eternity.” 

The woke democrat seemed to blame Republicans more for the shooting rather than the gunman himself. Seems accurate when the left always needs a reason to falsely call out the right.  

Democrats have long called for gun control, yet has done little to actually address the problem. It’s easier for liberals to constantly bash Republicans instead of forming solutions that may actually make a difference. Anything to demonize the GOP. 

If a Republican would have tweeted this exact thing about Democrats, it would have certainly been flagged for violence. 

However, it didn't go unnoticed, critics were outraged at Hanauer's remarks. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's a Three-Word Policy That's Been Effective in Stopping School Shootings
Matt Vespa
Liberal Senator's Dismissal of Link Between Mental Health and Mass Shootings Gives Dems' Game Plan Away
Matt Vespa
Pennsylvania Orders Recount in Contentious GOP Senate Primary
Spencer Brown
Confusion Abounds in Mexico as Migrants Find Out Title 42 Is Still in Place
VIP
Julio Rosas
Biden's FDA Feels the Heat from Democrats and Republicans
Katie Pavlich
Here's the Only Red Flag We Knew About the Texas Shooter...But It Wouldn't Have Made a Difference
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular