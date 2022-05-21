Media Bias

Elon Musk Condemns Those Who Pushed Russia Hoax

Sarah Arnold
Posted: May 21, 2022 10:38 AM
Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk calls out Twitter for not debunking tweets falsely accusing President Trump’s ties with Russia. 

Musk said an October 31, 2016 tweet made by Hillary Clinton alleging Trump’s lies about Russia should be flagged as “misinformation.” 

The tweet read: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank,”

It of course was ignored, because they only go after people who disagree with their liberal agenda. 

After news broke that ex-Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook admitted to basically giving fake news to the press about Trump being in cahoots with Russian bank Alfa, despite never having verified the information. 

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Oh) took to Twitter to tweet a series of statements claiming liberals pushed the debunked Russiagate narrative: “Christopher Steele created the dossier. Glenn Simpson sold it to the press. Michael Sussman took it to the FBI. And Democrats and the media lied to you about it all.”

In return, Musk, who recently said he will vote red in the upcoming election, agreed saying, “All true. Bet most people still don’t know that a Clinton campaign lawyer, using campaign funds, created an elaborate hoax about Trump and Russia. Makes you wonder what else is fake.” 

An anonymous Twitter user replied to the thread claiming Musk is “out for blood,” to which he responded by saying he is “indeed out for blood.”

