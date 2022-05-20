Further Proof BLM Is a Scam

Remember when every restaurant, store and anyone who catered to the woke mob had “BLM Matter” posters up in the windows asking for donations? Well, that money went to the purchase of million dollar house in Canada.

According to audited financial statements obtained by the Washington Examiner, the Black Lives Matter organization was granted $8 million to purchase a Toronto mansion in 2021, equivalent to a mere $6.3 million in U.S. dollars.

The money was meant to be used for activities to educate and support black communities, and to purchase and renovate property for charitable use.

Patrisse Cullors, BLM co-founder, was the only board member of the BLM Global Network Foundation when it gave the funds to the leftist organization or better known as Cullors's organization. Additionally, Cullors’s spouse served on the board of BLM Canada at the time of the money transfer. Seems convenient.

Earlier this week, the BLM Global Network Foundation released a 63-page covering the fiscal year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. In addition to the Toronto home, the documents show that $6 million went towards a Los Angeles mansion equipped with six bedrooms, a pool, a soundstage and an office, which was intended to be used as a campus for a black artists fellowship.

The filings also show that Cullors used the charity funds to pay her friends and family large amounts of money for different ‘consulting’ services, including chartering a private flight.

This comes after Cullors admitted that she lied about denying using the 6,500 square foot, $6 million L.A. property for business amid facing a probe over how the group’s funds were handled.