Americans For Prosperity on a Mission to Expose Biden’s New Censorship Board

Americans For Prosperity (AFP) launched an investigation into President Joe Biden’s disinformation governance board.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently announced the new group to safeguard “the United States against threats to its security, including threats exacerbated by disinformation.” However, dubbed as the “Orwellian ministry of truth,” many Americans feel this is a way to strip what’s left of the nation’s freedom of speech.

But by what standards can the government decide what is “false information?” And what authority and how much does the board actually have?

The DHS has yet to confirm what the board will actually do. One of the main concerns with the board is that it lacks transparency surrounding its goals, authority, members and funding sources.

The AFP wants answers, so it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to do just that.

Outlined in a news release on their website, the AFP questioned the DHS’s definition of disinformation, which is, “false information that is deliberately spread with the intent to deceive or mislead.”

The group then noted, “it’s one thing for a private entity to fact-check, but it’s entirely different for an enormous powerful government agency to broadly step into the game, asserting that it will go beyond merely engaging in counter-speech.”

The AFP noted it is concerned over the Biden administration’s deep vagueness of the board, as the DHS is an agency that holds great power over the American people.

Meanwhile, as reported last week, the co-leader of the board has ties to leftist billionaire George Soros, while the “Mary Poppins of disinformation” and executive director, Nina Jankowicz will be tasked with deeming what America can think or not think.