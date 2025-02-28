VIP
Trump Plays Chess on Ukraine
BREAKING: Trump Kicks Zelenskyy Out of the White House After Fiery Meeting
Zelensky's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've...
How Trump Responded to This Reporter's Question During Zelensky Meeting Is One of...
VIP
America Doesn't Owe Failing Nations Anything
Defense Department Removing Military Members With Gender Dysphoria
Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction to Zelensky's Meltdown Meeting With Trump Says It All
VIP
Trust in Media Is at a Serious Low
Of Course This Is How Swalwell Reacted to Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy
Remember How AOC Educated Illegal Aliens on How to Evade ICE? Well…
The Condominiumization of Gaza
Mexico Hands Over Drug Cartel Leader to Face Federal Charges
VIP
Some Employees at This Agency Are Getting Rehired After DOGE Cuts
Adam Schiff Just Put Out One of the Most Ridiculous Posts on Prices
Tipsheet

Breaking Down Jake Tapper vs. Lara Trump

Salem News Channel
Salem News Channel  |  February 28, 2025 4:00 PM
Townhall Media

Larry Elder breaks down the battle between Jake Tapper and Lara Trump.


Larry Elder: And this book he's writing about the massive cover up to conceal Joe Biden's decline. A cover up that he participated in. Watch this exchange between Jake Tapper and Lara Trump.

Lara Trump: Every time he comes on stage or they turn to him, I'm like, Joe, can you get it out? Let's get the words out. Joe. You kind of feel bad for him.

Jake Tapper: How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?

Lara Trump: First and foremost, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter. I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline. That's what I'm referring to. It makes me uncomfortable to watch the man on stage search for questions and try to figure out an answer.

Jake Tapper: You would think that somebody in the Trump family would be more sensitive to people who do not have medical licenses, diagnosing politicians from afar. Plenty of people have diagnosed your father from afar and I'm sure it offends you. Your father-in-law from afar. I'm sure it offends you.

Lara Trump: I'm not diagnosing him.

Larry Elder: And this man has the nerve to co-author a book called "Original Sin: President Biden's decline, its cover up and his disastrous choice to run again." Honestly, he practically took her head off for daring to suggest that Joe Biden was suffering mental decline that everybody saw who wasn't biased. Jake Tapper. What a piece of work. An alleged journalist.

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zelensky's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've Been Totally Defeated Matt Vespa
Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction to Zelensky's Meltdown Meeting With Trump Says It All Sarah Arnold
How Trump Responded to This Reporter's Question During Zelensky Meeting Is One of His All-Time Greats Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Trump Kicks Zelenskyy Out of the White House After Fiery Meeting Katie Pavlich
Of Course This Is How Swalwell Reacted to Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy Rebecca Downs
Remember How AOC Educated Illegal Aliens on How to Evade ICE? Well… Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Zelensky's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've Been Totally Defeated Matt Vespa
Advertisement