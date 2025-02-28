Breaking Down Jake Tapper vs. Lara Trump

Larry Elder breaks down the battle between Jake Tapper and Lara Trump.

Larry Elder: And this book he's writing about the massive cover up to conceal Joe Biden's decline. A cover up that he participated in. Watch this exchange between Jake Tapper and Lara Trump.

Lara Trump: Every time he comes on stage or they turn to him, I'm like, Joe, can you get it out? Let's get the words out. Joe. You kind of feel bad for him.

Jake Tapper: How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?

Lara Trump: First and foremost, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter. I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline. That's what I'm referring to. It makes me uncomfortable to watch the man on stage search for questions and try to figure out an answer.

Jake Tapper: You would think that somebody in the Trump family would be more sensitive to people who do not have medical licenses, diagnosing politicians from afar. Plenty of people have diagnosed your father from afar and I'm sure it offends you. Your father-in-law from afar. I'm sure it offends you.

Lara Trump: I'm not diagnosing him.

Larry Elder: And this man has the nerve to co-author a book called "Original Sin: President Biden's decline, its cover up and his disastrous choice to run again." Honestly, he practically took her head off for daring to suggest that Joe Biden was suffering mental decline that everybody saw who wasn't biased. Jake Tapper. What a piece of work. An alleged journalist.