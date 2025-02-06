Kirk Cameron: America Can Reverse Its Spiritual Decline

Kirk Cameron, who rose to fame on the television series "Growing Pains," joined Chris Stigall to ideate about how America can reverse its spiritual and moral decline.

Cameron is the author of the new book "Born to be Brave" and spoke to Stigall about his upcoming "Strong Families Strong Communities" tour.

An Evangelical Christian, Cameron also appeared in "Full House," "Kirk" and "Fuller House" during his acting career.

Since before the 2016 election, Cameron has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.