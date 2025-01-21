Chris Stigall: Biden and Kamala Were Embarrassing During Trump's inauguration Speech

Chris Stigall breaks down the actions of former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris while President Trump gave his inauguration speech to the country.

Transcript

Chris Stigall: Can you imagine? Can you imagine that the people behind Donald Trump, to his left, fittingly to his left, that is the repulsive, repugnant, fraudulent Marxist goons and thugs, known as the Democrat party that we've been under the thumb of for the last four years.

The husk, an old frail, feeble moron that we're pretending is the president. Along with that, whatever she is that tried to run for his office, shiv him and steal it, and she couldn't get it done either.

Can you believe that they sat there, sat on their hands glum and grimacing as he said he's going to catch illegal aliens breaking the law. Rapists, murderers, thugs, drug dealers, send them home, remain in Mexico, lock down the border, round them up.

And they sat there, pouting about it. How about that as a lasting visual. Again, yet again, that was another moment where if the country was paying attention and I suspect millions were maybe even millions who didn't vote or don't participate and there still are a lot of them out there. I would think you'd hear that and you'd say to yourself, well, that's just why wouldn't everybody behind him be applauding? It's a great question. It's one that I hope people start asking themselves, why are we here? How did we get here?

Trump wants to put a stop to it. Well, the reason we're here is because of the people to his left behind him who let it happen. They allowed it just like they allowed so many other things to happen. They allowed it just like they allowed so many other things — the economy to be inflated, Donald Trump to nearly be killed, drones to fly over our air space, weather balloons, Chinese spy balloons to fly, Southern California to burn. This was all allowed by Democrats, every bit of it. It all could have been prevented.