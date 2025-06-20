Sunny Hostin Has Some Thoughts on How She Contributed to Kamala Harris’ Loss

When then Vice President Kamala Harris had replaced then President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for 2024, it was clear from the start how much of a poor candidate she was. Last October, less than a month before the election, she went on "The View," where she gave a particularly poor response when asked by co-host Sunny Hostin if she would do anything different from Biden. Harris claimed she wouldn't, and sure enough went on to lose. During a discussion on "The View: Behind the Table" podcast this week, Hostin's role in daring to ask that question came up.

"If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?" Hostin asked, to which Harris replied that "there's not a thing that comes to mind." She also reminded how she was "a part of most of the decisions that have had impact" in the Biden-Harris administration. The clip is just as cringeworthy as it was at the time. Harris couldn't even answer a follow-up on it.

"If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?"



KAMALA: "There is not a thing that comes to mind."



During a podcast episode that was posted this week, as Bob Hoge at our sister site of RedState covered, Hostin spoke to such a question. Brian Teta, an executive producer, as well as co-host Joy Behar, certainly piled on.

To laughter from the audience, and with a wagging of her finger, Behar claimed "it's Sunny's fault [Harris] didn't win," with Teta continuing to go after Hostin by offering that "we can't ignore the fact that you may have single-handedly taken down the Democratic Party," even though the party has and continue to have plenty of problems. "Some would say democracy itself, with one question that you asked of Vice President Harris of what she would do differently than President Biden," Teta even added.

"Y'all remember that?" Hostin asked the audience, prompting a resounding "yes!" The co-host, who had clearly been reading a question last October from a card on the table, looked further embarrassed. It was "hard to forget," quipped co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Teta still decided to press Hostin further, telling the co-host to take him back to that moment. "Did you know instantly it was going to be meaningful the way that she answered it?" Teta also asked.

"I knew it instantly when [Harris] answered it," Hostin offered. "Which is why I asked the follow-up question, 'is there one thing, you know because I knew I could see the soundbite and I knew what was going to happen but I thought it was a really fair question and I thought it was a question that she would expect!"

Teta, after all his joking around with Hostin moments before, acknowledged that "it wasn't a 'gotcha' question," as the various co-hosts jumped in to concur. To applause, Hostin confirmed that the co-hosts supposedly "ask tough questions because I think our viewers want to hear those answers, right?"

Hostin also offered some kind of justification of her question. "So I just felt that's something that she needed to do, differentiate what a Harris administration would look like as opposed to a Biden administration." She also revealed what she was expecting from Harris. "And she didn't have the answer that I expected. I expected her answer to be something like, 'We have won we have this win, this win, this win, this win we've been more successful than any other administration in decades, and so I intend to build on those wins. But of course I'm going to be different because I'm a woman of color, I'm a child of immigrants, I'm a lawyer, I'm going to do things differently through the--my life experience."

Gesturing for emphasis, Hostin further promoted such a response, which would be typical for a Democratic nominee when the party has a penchant for emphasizing race, sex, and immigration. Harris was even picked as Biden's running mate for 2020 because she was a black woman. "Like I just assumed that was the answer, and then I didn't get that," Hostin further shared.

Not only did Hostin not "get that" kind of a response, but such an incidence also found its way in the book from Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson that was released last month, as Hostin also brought up.

Griffin further emphasized how much the viral moment of Hostin's question and Harris' response was played. "It's honestly in every 2024 recap book as kind of 'the moment,'" as Hostin jumped in to lament she felt "terrible." Griffin and Teta still tried to offer how it speaks to "the relevance" of their show, though, specifically how it's one where presidential candidates come and make their way or they fail and don't meet the moment."

The ladies of "The View" and their executive producer may be giving themselves too much credit. That Hostin would be lamenting asking a presidential nominee of a major party such a question is absurd but also all not that surprising. Harris was a bad candidate, as what media appearances she did do clearly showed. It also may show coddled Harris is too, though, by Democrats' many allies in the media.