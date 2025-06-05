United States Provides Lone Veto for UN's Vote on Ceasefire in Gaza

With a Wednesday vote, the United States showed how it still appears to be one of the only countries at the United Nations willing to stand by Israel. Thanks to a veto from the United States, the Security Council did not adopt a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, especially since it did not even condemn Hamas. The resolution still received 14 votes in favor.

Fox News has more on the vote, as well as a video from U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Dorothy Shea:

"It is inexplicable that many members of this council still refuse to acknowledge that Hamas could end this conflict tomorrow by surrendering and laying down its arms. It is unconscionable that the U.N. still has not labeled and sanctioned Hamas as a terrorist organization," U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Dorothy Shea said. In her remarks, Shea also stated that the Security Council could not "reward Hamas’ intransigence" after the terror group rejected multiple ceasefire proposals. Hamas was not condemned in the draft resolution, which only included a demand that terror organizations in Gaza release the remaining 58 hostages. Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon thanked the U.S. for voting against the resolution. "We thank the United States for standing on the right side. For standing on the side of truth, justice, and moral clarity. Thank you for refusing to abandon the hostages and for refusing to legitimize the lies of this resolution," Danon said in a statement. ... Earlier on Wednesday, Danon issued a statement against the resolution, saying it "undermines" humanitarian aid efforts and "ignores the reality on the ground." "It ignores the one party still endangering civilians in Gaza: Hamas. The group that hijacks trucks and stockpiles the aid to their benefit," Danon said. "If you care about the people of Gaza, then stop protecting those who started this war and continue to prolong it. If you care about aid, then help ensure it reaches civilians and not terrorists." Ultimately, Danon said that the resolution "betrays the very people it claims to protect."

The United States standing by Israel resulted in thanks from Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon, with both countries recognizing the issue at hand in the resolution. Meanwhile, other key members, including from the United Kingdom, condemned Israel, the victim in the October 7, 2023 attack. U.K. Ambassador to the U.N. Barbara Woodward is described by Fox News as having "condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and called on the Jewish state to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid."

On Wednesday night, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also addressed the veto over X.

"The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Gaza. This resolution would’ve only served to advance the interests of Hamas terrorists, while undermining diplomatic efforts," Rubio posted. As he tagged the UN, he also noted that "any... measure should clearly condemn Hamas and call for them to disarm and leave Gaza" and reassured that "[t]he U.S. will continue to stand with Israel."

The UN has consistently as a body stood against Israel, even and including following the October 7 attack. The terrorist-infested UNRWA is also part of the UN, with President Donald Trump signing an executive order to defund the agency in February.

Further, Tom Fletcher, a UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator claimed on BBC radio that 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within 48-hours without aid, which turned out to be a false claim. The BBC has also been parroting pro-Hamas propaganda about Israel, even doubling down.