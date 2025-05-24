NBC News Peddles Total Fake News About Starving Babies in Gaza

The liberal media is incapable of covering Donald Trump, but it’s equally inept with its reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Most newsrooms are teeming with Gen Z clowns who view Hamas as freedom fighters. They’re also viciously antisemitic. It’s almost laughable how bad the stories are; most read as if they’re coming from Hamas’ political operation. They might be—the media has cited the Gaza Health Ministry’s death toll figures, which are known to be trash. That ministry is Hamas. So, would it shock you that NBC News posted absolute trash about some 14,000 Gazan babies that might starve to death in the next 48 hours if no aid is allowed through? It was quietly retracted (via NY Post):

Advertisement

BREAKING: NBC News deleted its original story and quietly posted a new one—no apology, no accountability.



They also switched out the photo of a Yemeni child and completely changed the headline. This is journalism today: lie, delete, and pretend it never happened. pic.twitter.com/hjtkM0KSC1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 21, 2025

The photo that NBC News used isn't even from Gaza, it's from Yemen. pic.twitter.com/IAPWxU3XGz — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 21, 2025

NBC News made a misleading social media post claiming thousands of Palestinian babies were in imminent danger of dying the day before an anti-Israel radical allegedly gunned down two Israeli diplomats in Washington, DC. “Around 14,000 babies could die in the next 48 hours if many more aid trucks do not reach Gaza, the U.N.’s humanitarian chief says,” NBC News’ since-deleted post said. The incendiary — and factually inaccurate claim — was initially made by the United Nations’ humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, on BBC’s Radio 4 Today, garnering international headlines. The BBC later added a correction to its article, including a walk-back of Fletcher’s comments from a separate UN spokesman, who emphasized the threat of malnourishment instead of impending death. […] For its part, NBC News issued no apology and quietly posted an updated version of its story after outrage spread online over the overt lie. “Around 14,000 babies face severe malnutrition if a lot more aid trucks don’t reach the Palestinian enclave soon, UN aid group said,” the new post read.

We don’t hate the media enough. Also, BBC is just as antisemitic as Hamas, pure garage. And even with corrections, it didn’t matter. The pro-Hamas loon ran with it, the Left bought it, and now we have another wave of antisemitic mayhem, some of which has led to political assassinations, as we saw in Washington, DC, this week.

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships!



Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!