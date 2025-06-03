Scott Jennings Does Not Mince Words When Speaking Out on Terrorist Attacks Against Jews

CNN's Scott Jennings, who is frequently seen sporting his yellow ribbon in support of freeing the hostages Hamas took captive on October 7, 2023, is not one to mince words. This is especially the case when speaking out against antisemitism and against pro-Hamas activity since the October 7 attack. On Sunday, yet another attack targeting Jews and supporters of Israel took place, with Mohamed Soliman allegedly attacking people participating in a "Run for Their Lives" event in support of hostages still held in Gaza. The very next day, Jennings spoke with Jake Tapper and David Axelrod about the attack and what it means for the antisemitic left.

Advertisement

Soliman has been charged with a hate crime and is due in court on Thursday, as Tapper shared before asking Jennings for his response.

"This is horrific and what more do we need to see, Jake, before we realize this 'Free Palestine' movement is nothing more than a domestic terror organization right now. I mean, we had the killings in Washington a couple of weeks ago. We had this issue in Colorado. We've seen you know, the activities on college campuses now for months and months and months and months, the rise of antisemitism in America, the rise in the number of people who have come to America, who hold anti-American views, anti-western views, and antisemitic views and are now willing to act on it," Jennings shared as part of his response, highlighting plenty of problems facing this country, especially following the October 7 attack.

As Jennings referenced, this is not the first act of violence in recent weeks. Late last month, Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who were two Israeli embassy staff members, were murdered outside of the Jewish Capital Museum. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was heard yelling, "Free, Free Palestine!"

"It is absolutely outrageous. And I think, as a society, we need to understand we are dealing with domestic terrorism. It's growing more violent by the day and if we don't deal with it, these kinds of things are going to keep happening in cities all over the place. It's awful and we need to come to grips with the fight that we're in right now in America, a fight for the future of our country and the future of western civilization, in my opinion," Jennings continued.

WATCH: CNN’s @ScottJenningsKY unloads on the anti-Semitic left and the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado….



“This is horrific and what more do we need to see, Jake, before we realize this Free Palestine movement is nothing more than a domestic terror organization right now. I… pic.twitter.com/QAr6eVQjhP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 2, 2025

What more do we need to see before we acknowledge this "free Palestine" movement is nothing more than a domestic terror organization?



We are in a FIGHT for the future of Western civilization and we need to come to grips with it — and fast. pic.twitter.com/cHgHTL2lM4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 2, 2025

On Tuesday, Jennings also shared his thoughts in a column for the Daily Mail, "The despicable truth about the explosion of terrorism in America... that liberals will never dare say." In it, Jennings issued reminders not merely about antisemitism, but also illegal immigrants who harbor such dangerous and destructive viewpoints.

JENNINGS: The Radical Left Wing Violence Spree Must End. https://t.co/eVAZbByNAy — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 3, 2025

As Jennings wrote in his piece:

If these targeted attacks had occurred against any other minority group, there would have been a national reckoning, an urgent clamor to examine the factors driving the hate. Not so this time. These stories quickly vanished from the headlines. And, sickeningly, there's another story – even more chilling – that you likely never heard about. On October 26, 2024, Sidi Mohammad Abdallahi, 22, a native of Mauritania in West Africa, shot a 39-year-old Orthodox Jewish man in the back as he was walking to synagogue in the neighborhood of West Ridge, Chicago. When police responded, Abdallahi turned on them, turning the leafy suburban streets into a warzone for 20 minutes. Journalist Todd Bensman covered the story extensively, traveling to West Ridge, to speak to the victim and his Jewish neighbors. When shots rang out, Bensman reported, some people in West Ridge hid in their attics or shoved their children into closets. The attack, occurring so soon after the October 7 Hamas massacre, led many of them to fear that the terrorists had now come for them… in America. After Abdallahi was detained, police found evidence on his phone that he had intentionally targeted Jews and charged him with terrorism. ... What will it take to convince the Left that the existential threat to the American way of life that they keep predicting is already here? Free Palestine is now the slogan for the global terrorist project. Period. ... The calls of anti-Israel, anti-Semite zealots to 'Globalize the Intifada' have been heard. How will America respond? How many terrorist attacks must the country absorb before the country acknowledges that non-citizen threats to public safety must be removed? Under the direction of President Donald Trump, more than 110,000 illegal immigrants have been deported from the US but there are still those who say the program is somehow extra-legal and authoritarian. These are the same people who cheer as Democrat members of Congress led junkets to El Salvador to bring suspected human traffickers, like illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, back to American soil. There are the same people who disrupt Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities and allegedly assault federal agents. Who are they fighting for? Certainly not the American Jewish community.

Advertisement

Axelrod, when it was his turn to offer his response, also raised concerns about Soliman, specifically about how he tried to get a gun and was refused one, though he also referenced his immigration status.

"He was refused the gun because he was--he was not supposed to be in the country and nothing was done about that. I think that is a fair--a fair question to ask," Axelrod pointed out. Soliman, an Egyptian national, under the Biden-Harris administration and overstayed his visa, even after he was granted an extension.

"I don't think it's the occasion for sort of blanket condemnation of everyone who may feel critical of the Israeli policies in Gaza, but certainly I agree with Scott that it's alarming to see this uptick in antisemitism, which you know, Jake, has been going on for years, even before October 7th," he also offered.